Bristol connection for YWCA New Britain awards

The YWCA New Britain will be hosting the 18th biennial Women in Leadership Luncheon on Thursday, May 9, from 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m., at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

The event recognizes women in central Connecticut who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and outstanding achievements.

Ivonne Daigle, the director of day services at Bristol Adult Resource Center, Taylor Domingue, a senior at Bristol Eastern High School, Demesis Negron Figueroa, a student at Central Connecticut State University, and Danierys Rivera, a student at E.C. Goodwin Technical Institute, are four of the 51 women who will be honored during the luncheon, and inducted into the Carol R. Virostek Academy of Women Leaders.

The event will feature keynote speaker, Anat Baron, currently the CEO of tech start-up Stashwall, Inc.

For more information on sponsorship, advertising, or attending the event, please contact Jill Crandall White by phone, (860) 225-4681 ext. 295, or by email, jcwhite@ywcanewbritain.org. Tickets cost $50 per person.