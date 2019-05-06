New officers, board of director members at Boys and Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center announced its new officers and Board of Director members who began their terms on in 2018.

The board makes policy decisions, authorizes rule making and oversees the Clubs operations.

Mike DellaBianca will serve as president of the Board for Fiscal Year 2019.

“I am honored to have been elected as President of the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol’s Board of Directors” said DellaBianca, in a press release. “The club at the forefront of youth development in Bristol and beyond, and this is an exciting time to oversee the organization’s strategic activities.”

DellaBianca grew up attending the club and was the 1986 Youth of the Year. He has been on the club’s board since 2012 and is the director of Client Services at Yale University.

New board members include Brian Fries, president of Atlantic Precision Spring; Kim Ward Holley, executive director and CEO of the Ben Bronze Foundation; David Hrdlicka, president and owner of The Shaffer Company; Scott Rosado, president and owner of M&R Homecare and Primo Press; Matt Skane, government and regulatory affairs manager for Comcast; and Rebekah Stokes, vice president/ senior financial officer for Thomaston Savings Bank.

“We are honored to welcome such a skilled, dedicated group of new board members” said president and CEO of the club, Michael Suchopar in a press release. “I am confident that they will bring new perspectives and approaches that will lead our organization in meeting the complex needs of children in our challenging and rapidly changing world. Our skilled board and our highly committed staff will work passionately at assuring that we do whatever it takes to make ‘Great Futures Start Here’.”