Students learn about ‘three R’s’

Bristol Department of Public Works hosted workshops for Bristol third graders on Monday, April 22, to teach students about the three R’s: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Public Works Analyst Lindsay Rivers, coordinated with Take 2 Inc., and the board of education. Rivers and facilities manager, David Oakes, informed students on the “proper ways to recycle household items, how to compost, and how to reuse everyday items in order to reduce what goes into the waste stream,” according to a press release.

“It is very important to teach our young children the importance of taking care of the Earth,” said Rivers according to a press release. “Our goal at Public Works is to have our children think, “reduce, reuse, and recycle,” wherever possible.”

After the presentation, students were given reusable produce bags to take home, as well as additional information on how to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Public Works, BOE, and Simple Recycling has also collaborated to create a pilot program to keep unwanted clothing and textiles out of the waste stream.

“All elementary schools in the City of Bristol were provided orange bags for students to take home. During the months of April and May, for every ton of clothing collected, $20 will be given back to the schools,” according to city officials. “Once the bags are full, residents are asked to place them next to the recycle bins on their regular recycle day, and Simple Recycling will pick them up.”

For residents who wish to participate but do not have children in the school system, orange bags can be picked up from the Department of Public Works, on the ground level of City Hall, 111 N Main St.

“With the opportunity to reduce, reuse, and repurpose, citizens and kids are helping us save money on our trash and recycling disposal fees,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, in the press release. “The city receives an annual grant from Covanta to fund these public outreach activities to increase awareness and interest people in the environmental aspects of how the city handles recycling efforts.”