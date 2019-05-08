Baseball: Bristol Eastern’s stall continues against Glastonbury

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern baseball team just couldn’t get anything going on Thursday, May 2 in a Central Connecticut Conference interdivisional confrontation against Glastonbury as the Lancers dropped their seventh consecutive game, falling 4-0 to the Tomahawks from Muzzy Field in Bristol.

Glastonbury improved to 9-2 overall while Eastern dropped to 5-7.

And, once again, an elite pitcher had its way with the Lancers’ line-up.

Glastonbury’s Mike Feeney chucked a complete game shutout, giving up just three singles, walking two, and striking out five to shut down Eastern.

And over the first four frames of play, the Lancers could not generate a hit.

In fact, Eastern’s first hit did not come to pass until the fifth inning.

James Dauphinee slapped out a two-out single up the middle as it appeared the Eastern offense was finally coming alive.

Carson Sassu singled to lead off the sixth but nothing came of it while Tyler Donohue nabbed a two-out pinch-hit single in the seventh for the other Lancers’ hits of the game.

Eastern’s Ethan Ryan drew the loss, pitching into the fifth, but kept things close over his stint on the mound.

The Tomahawks scored two runs in the top of the third to take the lead in the showdown.

Glastonbury’s Shaw Pedamonti led off with a triple and the visitors had a runner in scoring position.

Jake Hendricks then walked and when Chris Fisher hit into a fielder’s choice, Pedamonti came home as the RBI tally made it a 1-0 game.

Noah Diamond then dropped in a bloop single to center, plating Fisher, as Glastonbury led 2-0.

The Tomahawks started another run scoring drive in the fifth as Ryan hit Luke Stephens with a pitch to lead things off.

Stephens later took second on a wild pitch and after Ryan retired the next two batters, Colby Seymour singled to right to score Stephens, making it 3-0.

Jacobi Bouchard then relieved Ryan, and following a base-on-balls, retired the next batter to end the inning.

Bouchard pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit, walking two, and striking out four, while giving up one unearned run in the sixth.

