Baseball: Eastern continues to struggle with 10-0 loss

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MANCHESTER – Drawing its fifth straight loss in a row, the Bristol Eastern baseball squad was shutout by East Catholic 10-0 from Penders Field in Manchester on Monday, April 29.

Eastern fell to 5-5 on the campaign while East Catholic moved to 10-3 overall over the winning effort.

The mercy rule ended the contest early but through just two-and-a-half frames of play, it was a scoreless affair and Eastern pitcher Trevor Mays was cruising.

Eagles’ chucker Jake McDowell was also on the mark and truly had a game to remember.

McDowell threw a five inning, no hitter as Eastern could not generate anything from the plate.

It wasn’t a perfect performance as McDowell ended up walking three batters while striking out nine overall.

In the end, six Eastern batters looked at strike three while McDowell retired the final eleven Lancers’ batters on the afternoon.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Eastern program after a blazing 5-0 start. The program’s last victory came on Wednesday, April 17 as the Lancers shutout Platt 1-0.

Mays (1-2) drew the loss for Eastern against East Catholic while Dylan Woodsome and Jack Kozikowski also saw action out of the Lancers’ bullpen.

East Catholic picked up two runs in the bottom of the third inning but the fourth stanza eventually did-in the visitors.

The Eagles put the game away with an eight-run fourth, which was highlighted by a grand slam home run from Harrison Eklund. Brandon Keeler jammed out a two-run homer to make it a 10-0 contest as Eastern was quickly down to its final three outs.

In that fateful fourth frame, Mays retired the first batter on a strikeout but worked his way into trouble over the next few batters.

C.J. Moriary started off the rally with a single, Rowan Masse followed with a two-base hit, and when Frankie Mozzicato singled to centerfield – scoring two runs – East Catholic nabbed a 4-0 edge in the fray.

Woodsome then relieved Mays, got the second out on a pop up, but walked the next two batters to load the bases up for Eklund.

And Eklund drilled his grand slam, a drive over the left field fence, to make it an 8-0 game in the Eagles’ favor.

Matt Byam quickly followed with a double to left and Keeler then homered to straightaway center for the final two runs as the score reached 10-0.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.