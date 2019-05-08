Softball: Bristol Eastern shuts down RHAM, 11-0

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – With another big week on tap for the Bristol Eastern softball squad, the program started off with an 11-0 shutout of RHAM on Monday, April 29 from the softball field on King Street.

Pitching ruled the day as Erin Girard (7-1) opened the contest on the hill while freshman Alison Tellier closed out the event.

Girard needed only three innings to pick up the win, facing 12 batters, and allowing just three hits in the fray.

She did not allow a walk, struck out two and hit just one batter to move to 7-1 on the campaign with the 1-0 loss to South Windsor the only setback on Eastern’s docket to date.

Tellier then mopped up over the four innings.

She allowed just one hit – facing 13 batters – while tallying one walk and four strikeouts for the Lancers.

Offensively, Eastern squared up the Sachems for 16 hits over the showdown.

Taylor Keegan led the charge from her leadoff spot with a 4-of-5 performance that included three runs scored.

Paige McLaughlin went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI while Zoe Lowe also had a hit and scored a run.

Riley Giblin was 1-for-1 with a walk while Kaylee Kurpaska also contributed a hit and scored a run.

Tellier helped her own cause with a hit, a walk and three RBI while Alyssa Hackling was 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit.

Lauren Aparo went a slick 3-for-4 with a run scored and Jasmine Perez walked twice to lead the Eastern offense.

While the pitching was stellar, McLaughlin did her part on defense, throwing out a base runner from her catching position.

Eastern led 7-0 after two innings to end any suspense in the Central Connecticut Conference interdivisional showdown as the home squad tagged RHAM for two first inning runs and then nabbed another five in the second to snare a commanding edge in the contest.

A four-run fifth propelled the Lancers to a commanding 11-0 edge and the home team never looked back.

With the win, the Lancers moved to 8-1 on the campaign, qualifying for state tournament play in the process.

RHAM fell to 2-6 over the losing effort.

NOTES…The victory was Redman’s 83rd all-time and is only 515 wins away from catching up to his baseball counterpart, coach Mike Giovinazzo…Eastern dropped a tough 5-0 decision to Edwin O. Smith in Friday, May 3 to fall to 9-2. The Lancers had just three hits in the game.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.