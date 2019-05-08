St. Paul round-up: Girls tennis picks up 2 wins; golfers lose 2

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic tennis team ended its home portion of the campaign with two 6-1 victories over both Woodland and Ansonia this past week.

On Monday, April 29, the Falcons won against Woodland – winning all four single’s showdowns.

No. 1 Ximena Varela-Marin defeated Rachel Poolos, 8-1, while Carina Fiscella took the second spot showing with an 8-6 win over Woodland’s Kaitlyn Crosby.

Third singles competitor – Nicole Kempes – won over Ella Parker (9-8) in “overtime” while No. 4 Alexis Piechowski easily beat Morgan Swift by an 8-1 final.

Then in doubles play, the No. 2 duo of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta won over Brooke Reilly and Olivia Vallejo, 8-6, and at No. 3 doubles, Alexis Wozdusiewicz and Violet Rodriguez defeated Julia Bodnar and Theresa Sherwood, 8-4.

And then on Wednesday, the Falcons were back at it again in Bristol, posting a 6-1 victory over Ansonia.

Ximena Varela-Marin shut out Kiena Dudac, 8-0, while Fiscella was an 8-2 winner over Idaliss Martinez.

Nicole Kempes won against Kaitlyn Caple, 8-3, while all the St. Paul Catholic doubles teams won via sweeps.

The top team of Grace Carabetta and Lydia Feng defeated Victoria Koening and Patricia Kirejczyk, 8-3, while the duo of Tessa Rogers Alexis Carabetta won over Janel Xayarath and Kristina Tarloga, 8-5.

Finally, the Alexis team of Wozdusiewicz and Piechowski blanked Madison Jantewstas and Jillian Stewart, 8-0.

The Falcons boys golf program lost two meets last week, dropping a non-conference affair to Northwest Catholic and East Catholic on Monday before falling to Holy Cross on Tuesday, April 30 from Tallwood Country Club.

Northwest shot a 159, East Catholic produced a 162 while the Falcons hit for 173.

Michael Dolce led the Falcons with a 41 in the Catholic school challenge.

And then against Holy Cross, in a match from Western Hills (par 36), Ryne Salius led the St. Paul Catholic charge by carding a 41.

But the Falcons fell 176-180 in a close match.

Dolce (46), Chris Millerick (46), and Jeremy Rinaldi (47) all shot well for the Falcons.

St. Paul Catholic finished the week at 7-4 overall.

At the halfway mark of its baseball season, the program moved to 8-2 with a 11-0 shutout of Derby from Yale Field in New Haven on Monday.

Julian Thayer and Ethan Rembish combined for a four hit shutout while Ryan Parent went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Falcons.

A day later, the Falcons had a huge 8-7 win over Seymour and then on Wednesday, May 1, St. Paul Catholic won over Holy Cross 9-6.

The Falcons, with five straight wins, moved to 10-2 overall off the perfect start of the week.

And on the softball front, the Falcons won on Monday with a 19-4 win – in six innings – over Derby from Bristol.

Katrina Roy roped out four hits while Jessica Persechino did well on the hill, also smashing out a couple doubles to move the program to 10-1 overall.

Wolcott was then the next opponent for the Falcons as the locals downed the Eagles 11-7.

In girls lacrosse action, the St. Paul Catholic squad turned away Wolcott 17-7 on Monday.

Offensively for the Falcons, three players had hat tricks as Ashley Suzie led the charge with four goals.

Greta Panue and Catherine Ciampi each netted three goals as the locals were winners once again.

On Wednesday, St. Paul Catholic defeated Amistad on the road by a 14-6 final and one day later, in a rematch against the same program, the Falcons won again – this time by a 16-4 final.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.