Track: Huge victory for Central over Middletown

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

MIDDLETOWN – If you want to win the Central Connecticut Conference, Southern Division, then beating Middletown in boys track and field is imperative.

The squad, always a conference contender, tangled with Bristol Central on Tuesday, April 30 from Middletown in a huge league event.

And with an impressive win by Central captain Hunter Peterson in the high jump, the Rams ended up winning on the road by a 76-74 final.

“We have wanted this dual meet win for a while now,” said Central coach Tamara Stafford-Kirk of the meet.

Each team nabbed several first-place finishes before the final event score was tabulated as Central’s victory in the high jump propelled the Rams to the win.

And the victories for Central came from up-and-down the line-up.

“This was a true team effort,” said Stafford-Kirk. “Captain Hunter Peterson sealed the Bristol Central victory with a huge win in the high jump! Captain Jose Navedo won the 4×100 and 300 hurdles. Jose Ramirez was huge running the dreaded 400-800 double to secure much need points. He won the 800, was second in the 400 and was on the winning 4×8 and 4×4 relays.”

Central dominated those relay events, scooping up victories in all three.

In the 4×800 relay, the squad of Devin Flores, Austin Freve, Adam Jones, and Jose Ramirez led the Rams to the win in 8:38.

Then in the 4×100, Jose Navedo Ramon Ambert Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and David Bowes won in 44.4 seconds and the 4×400 relay showdown saw Ramirez, Ambert, Rivera-Ortiz and Bowes took the win in 3:42.

Ramon Ambert won the 400 meters in 52.1 seconds, Navedo came away with the best time in the 300 hurdles (42.9 seconds) and then in the 800,

Ramirez was the first-place finisher (2:06).

In the field, “Hickeymania” invaded Middletown as Galen Hickey won the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, five inches.

And in grand fashion, Peterson took first in the high jump with a leap of six feet, two inches.

But there were also a critical second place finishes as Central received invaluable points in the process, helping the squad earn a huge win in Middletown.

“Junior Luke Schilling has a huge pole vault of 11-0 to PR and bring in big second place points toward the end of the meet,” said Stafford-Kirk. “Ramon Ambert, David Bowes, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, Galen Hickey, Austin Freve and Adam Jones also had big meets for us while the distance crew earned valuable points.”

