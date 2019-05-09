Obituary: Elisa Maria Tino, 90

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elisa Maria Tino of Bristol, CT. Elisa entered into Eternal peace to be with our Lord Savior on Monday May 6, 2019 with her beloved family by her side. Elisa was born on January 27, 1929 in Albareto, P. Parma, Italy to the late Frederico and Rosa (Scarpanti) Callegari.

She met the love of her life Domenico also from Italy, while they both worked in Dingwell, Scotland.They married in Scotland and moved to Bristol, CT where they worked and raised their family. Elisa retired from Superior Electric after 25 years of service. Elisa was a parishioner of St Anthony’s Church, Bristol CT.

Elisa loved going for long rides especially to the shore. Her pride and passion was spending time working in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and always willing to share. Elisa enjoyed sitting under her grape arbor with family and friends sharing a glass of wine, especially with Louise a special friend and neighbor. We are deeply sadden and heartbroken by the loss of Elisa. She always saw the bright side of any situation. She was loving, caring, giving person, always smiling.

Elisa leaves behind her two loving children, her son: Robert Tino of Bristol; her daughter: Catherine Walker and her husband Richard of Bristol; her daughter-in-law: Janet Tino of Florida, her sister: Olga Toscani of Italy; two granddaughters: Sabrina Tino, Elisa Jerard and her husband Bill; her three great grandchilren: Aryanna Tino, Elisabeth Jerard, Anthony all of Florida; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband of 59 years and her parents, she is now reunited in heaven with her her oldest son: Anthony; a grandson: Domenic Tino; her two brothers: Elio and Gino Callegari; and her youngest sister: Maria Rolleri.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at TouchPoints in Farmington. Especially all the nurses including Regina, Shannon and Deja and all the caregivers, especially on B wing for their loving compassion and support during this difficult time. Also, including the staff in the Rehabilitation Unit for their outstanding care. The family is grateful for the exceptional dedication of care shown by Jill Nelson APRN, we thank you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, between the hours of 8 AM and 9 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newington Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

