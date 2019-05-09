Obituary: Hermel R. Levesque, 74

Hermel R. Levesque, 74, formerly of Bristol, husband of Olivette (Theriault) Levesque, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Hermel was born on April 24, 1945 in Canada and was the youngest of nine children of the late Alcide and Angelé (Roberge) Levesque.

Hermel was a parishioner at St. Ann’s Church.

In addition to his beloved wife of 54 years, Hermel is survived by his son: Ricky Levesque of Southington; his two daughters: Micheline Maghini and her husband Joseph of Bristol, Tina Dionne and her husband Al of Bristol; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family.

Please visit Hermel’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.