Obituary: James K. ‘Jimmy’ White III, 37

James K. White III, 37, of Bristol, died on Friday (May 3, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Jimmy was born on October 1, 1981 in Waterbury and was a son of Nancy (Murray) Boney of Bristol and the late James K. White, Jr. He was raised in Milford before moving to Bristol and graduating from Bristol Central High School. A carpenter by trade, he loved building things. Things he enjoyed in his life were cars and driving fast, making jokes, his dogs-Harlow and Seamus, and he was proud of his Scottish heritage. He especially loved his two young sons, Ethan and Liam. In addition to his sons and mother, Jimmy leaves five siblings: Bonnie White of Est Rockaway, NY, Amber White-Yager of Wolcott, Michael, Andrew, and Kaitlynn Boney of Bristol; seven nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with the Rev. Shane Montoya, officiating. Burial will follow in New Pine Grove Cemetery, Waterbury. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to a 529 college savings plan for Ethan and Liam. To make a donation go to ugift529.com, enter the Ugift code, (Liam: 482-J8V) (Ethan: T7V-T9A), enter the gift-giver’s name and gift amount, make the gift via electronic funds transfer or check. Please visit Jimmy’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

