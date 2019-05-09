Obituary: Margaret Linnea Carlson, 96

Margaret Linnea Carlson passed away quietly Tuesday, May 7 at the Covenant Village in Cromwell, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her husband, E Gilbert Carlson, the former Berlin Building Inspector. Born in Thomaston, Connecticut to parents Hilda and Oscar Gustafson, she attended local schools but spent the largest part of her life in Bristol before moving to a Kensington, Connecticut home built by her husband. A brother, Roland, and two sisters, Ebba and Lillian had previously passed. Margret’s passing came very close to her 97th birthday.

A pianist who also played the organ and composed several songs in earlier years, Mrs. Carlson and her husband performed at church and other events. She was the center of attention at the piano during family gatherings. The Swedish Evangelical Covenant Church, it’s Christian teachings and Swedish traditions were always at the center of her life, but nothing compared to the special place she had for her children and grandchildren, they were her greatest joy.

She leaves behind three daughters, Barbara Grindal, wife of William, of Burlington, Ct; Alice Rogers, wife of Donald, of Eastham, Massachuetts; and Ingrid Mongillo of Bristol, Ct; and a son, Donald Carlson and his wife Sherry of Old Saybrook, Ct.

Nine grandchildren are especially sadden at this loss, Kristen Grindal-Keller and her husband David, Britt Grindal and his partner Sarah Paradise, Amy Morse and her husband Ben, Katie Mongillo, Ingrid Abrams and her husband Tom,, Leah Rogers, Jonathan Carlson and his wife Ashley, Michael Carlson and Stephen Carlson. Eight great grandchildren are left with great memories of “Grandma Tippy”, nicknamed after a string of favorite dogs, they are Ryan Keller, Zachary Keller, Cooper Grindal, Ella Morse, Thomas Abrams III, Benjamin Abrams, Lilly Morse and most recently Alden Carlson.

Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill Street, Berlin, Connecticut at 11AM. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Family and Friends may call at the church prior to the services from 10 to 11. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family.

Instead of flowers the family suggests a memorial contribution to the Covenant Church’s Camp Squanto, 220 West Shore Rd., Swanzy, New Hampshire, 03446 to be used for camperships in Margaret’s name. Margaret’s husband helped build the church camp years ago and almost all her children and grandchildren have wonderful memories of their days there.

Please visit Margaret’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.