Obituary: Marilyn Ruth (McGrath) Griffin, 90

Marilyn Ruth (McGrath) Griffin, 90, of Bristol, passed with dignity early Monday morning, April 22, 2019. She married Edward W. Griffin in 1953 and the couple made their home in Bristol. Mr. Griffin passed in 1997.

Marilyn was born in New Britain on April 16, 1929 to Joseph and Mary McGrath. She attended New Britain schools and Central Connecticut State University, where she earned a Master’s degree in Education. She taught at Stafford School in Bristol for 25 years.

Marilyn was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and sang in school and church choirs, on local radio, and with the Hartford Chorale at the Bushnell. Later she sang for a series of variety shows produced by St. Matthew Church and the Boys Club OM. She also sang with the Frank Carroll Choir and the Bristol Chorale.

Marilyn spent much of her retirement at her summer cottage on Red Cedar Lake in Lebanon, CT, enjoying the company of her many canine companions – the last of whom was “Meg.” In her final years, she liked to sit outside on her corner property in Bristol, greeting all who passed with a friendly word and wave.

Marilyn leaves her three loving and devoted daughters and two sons-in law, Mary and Richard Bulat of Burlington, Lynn Griffin and Joseph D’Agostino of Prospect, and K. Lori Ringsted; 5 grandchildren Timothy, Catherine, Edwina Bulat, Maura D’Agostino and Chloe D’Agostino-Pelaccia, and 3 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between 8:00 and 9:30 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. There will be a reception and refreshments at the Lucky Cup Restaurant, 18 Main St., Terryville immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Marilyn’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com