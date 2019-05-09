Obituary: Master Sgt. Dolores Emma Van Nesse

Master Sgt. Dolores Emma Van Nesse was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on April 17, 2019. She passed away on February 1, 2017 with family and friends at her bedside.

She served 23 years in the United States Air Force. One of her assignments was Thailand where she fit in well with the locals. They loved her because she was 5 Ft tall and they thought of her as one of them. She was born in Bristol and resided most of her life in Texas. She moved back to Bristol to be with her mom who today is 102. Dolores also known as Dee retired from the U. S. Air Force only to take up another adventure driving an 18 wheeler cross country. After that she spent a lot of her retirement driving a 5th wheel in tow on her 3500 Dodge Ram. She was the life of a party and she is missed by all her family and friends. Rest in peace Dee-with all your comrades surrounding you.

