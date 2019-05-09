Obituary: Stanley W. Orzell, 88

Stanley W. Orzell, 88, of Bristol, beloved husband of Lillian (Lacombe) Orzell, died on Saturday (May 4, 2019). Stan was born on September 15, 1930 in West Rutland, VT and was a son of the late John and Antoinette (Dydo) Orzell. He moved to Bristol in 1956 where he went to work for the Bristol Post Office for 27 years, retiring in 1989. A Korean War veteran, Stan enlisted in the United States Navy out of high school and served honorably as a Corpsman, His experience in Korea included the capture of a prisoner of war and he was part of the force that made the landing at Inchon on his twentieth birthday. He also survived the historic battle at the Chosin Reservoir where U.S. troops survived a 17-day battle in freezing weather after being surprised and surrounded by an estimated 100,000 Chinese troops. He and his fellow servicemen became known as the ‘Chosin Few’ and Stan remained active and in touch with this group throughout the years. Stan the Man was very involved in Bristol sports and coached several teams including a basketball state championship at St Stanislaus School and his sons’ little league baseball teams at McCabe Waters. He also coached freshman basketball at Bristol Central High School. Stash also was a committed volunteer. For over 40 years, he was a member of the ‘chain gang’ for Friday night high school football games at Muzzy Field. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion Post 2 where he also served on the Baseball Committee. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and served as an usher. He also volunteered his time as an umpire for McCabe Waters and the Bristol Pony League. In retirement, he also took part in rigorous daily debates at the Bristol McDonalds with his friends, solving the problems of the world for at least the next twenty-four hours. Dad loved to make people laugh and was known for his one-liners and corny jokes! In addition to his wife of 58 years, Stan is survived by two sons, Mike Orzell and wife Janet of Virginia Beach, VA, and Scott Orzell of Watertown, MA; a sister: Judy Sapinski of Mechanicville, NY; five grandchildren: Matthew, Laura, Jeffrey, Nicholas and Alyssa; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five siblings: Frank and John Orzell, Alice Pencikowski, Helen Konopka, Mary Stafford, and Theresa Grabowski. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (May 11, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday (May 10) between 5 and 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010 or McCabe Waters Little League, P.O. Box 2524, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Stan’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

