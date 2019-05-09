Obituary: Thomas Paul Reynolds, 75

Thomas Paul Reynolds, 75, of Bristol, husband of Rachel (Dayton) Reynolds passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Tom was born October 15, 1943 in Hartford, son of the late Kenneth and Lola Irene (Montville) Reynolds. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a plumber. Tom was an avid fisherman and hunter, was an Atlanta Braves fan and loved watching Shrek movies. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his wife he leaves, a son, Michael Reynolds and his wife Kara of Harwinton; his daughter, Wendy McGivney and her husband Mark of Bristol; his grandchildren, Danielle and her fiancée Jesse, Molly, Collin and Justin. He was predeceased by a brother William and a sister Judy.

A celebration of life will be held 11AM Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the Terryville Congregational Church. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com