Obituary: Dennis Ouellette, 62

Dennis Ouellette, 62, of Bristol, died Saturday, April6, 2019 at his home.

Dennis was born in Bristol, on February 23, 1957 the son of the late Emile and Jeannette (Jacques) Ouellette. He was a life long resident of Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School. He worked for Pa Ted Company in Bristol for over 20 years before he retired. He was a member of St. Ann Church.

He is survived by his brother, Maurice and his wife Karen Ouellette of Bristol and a sister, Claire and her husband John Nelson of Farmington.

Nieces and nephews, Russell Nelson, Cynthia Nelson, Brian Nelson, Jennifer Aquino and Robbie Ouellette.

Funeral service and burial will be private. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.