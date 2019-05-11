Election: Political newcomers seek GOP nod in 2nd

Two new political newcomers announced their intention to run for City Council in District 2 at the recent Bristol Republican Town Committee meeting.

Hannah Lemek, a Bristol native who went through the city schools and graduated from the University of St. Joseph, is one prospective candidate.- Council District #2

“I recently managed the campaign headquarters for former state senator Joe Markley during his race for Lieutenant Governor. My experience working for Republican candidates for statewide office has inspired me to seek public office myself,” said Lemek in a press release.” I want to use my entrepreneurial spirit along with my advocacy skills to serve my hometown. I believe that I am uniquely suited to run for City Council and I look forward to serving in a new generation of accountability in Bristol.”

Gary Lukasiewicz, another lifelong resident, also stepped forward seeking the Republican nod.

“I have seen first-hand how high regulation and taxation is hurting our state, small businesses, and most importantly the great people of Bristol and this is why I have decided to walk away from the Democrat Party after 40 years,” said Lukaswiewicz, a small business owner, in a press release. “I am running because I believe that our government has failed to listen to its constituents, and that has led to an unsustainable system of taxation, rather than a system designed upon the will of its citizens whom we are supposed to represent.”