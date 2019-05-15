Baseball: Going deep into rotation, things break down for BE

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – With four games in four days for the Bristol Eastern baseball team last week, the squad had to dig deep into its rotation to end that stretch with a road encounter against Wethersfield on Thursday, May 9.

Dylan Woodsome, a promising sophomore, earned the start and threw one-run ball over the first three innings to keep things close.

But the Eagles scored four runs in the fourth inning and another six runs in the fifth – ending the game via the mercy rule – as Wethersfield defeated Eastern 11-1.

The Eagles moved to 13-3 overall while the Lancers fell to 5-11 over the losing effort.

Eastern managed only three singles off Wethersfield pitcher Roan Moran, going the distance to win the contest.

Andrew Lozier and Matt D’Amato had hits in the first inning while Carson Sassu added a run scoring single in the fifth.

Moran walked three, struck out six, and the run scored by the Lancers was unearned.

Eastern’s Noah Hickey opened the fifth inning by reaching on an infield error.

He then stole second and scored when Sassu lined a single to right-center to trim the deficit to 5-1.

But that would be the only real offense the visitors would post.

Woodsome retired the first four batters of the game but three consecutive Bristol Eastern errors loaded the bases.

A neat 6-6-3 double play retired the Eagles to end the second inning as Eastern side-stepped any run scoring plays.

The game went scoreless into the third inning when the Eagles notched its first run.

With two outs, a walk, a single through the right side on a perfect hit-and-run, and a run scoring single to right gave Wethersfield a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth stanza, Wethersfield went for four runs though only two were earned.

During that frame, an infield error put the Wethersfield’s Joe Coleman on base.

He was sacrificed to second and later scored on a two-strike single by Savier Paige right over first base.

A double by Derek Tenney then scored the second run of the inning, leaving runners on second and third.

A base-on-balls loaded the bases and another walk forced in a run that made it a 4-0 contest.

And a sacrifice fly resulted in the fourth run for the Eagles and an imposing 5-0 score on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

In the fifth, the Eagles notched three runs off Woodsome while scoring another three off reliever Alex Canzellarini.

A single, a walk around the first out and then a run scoring single by Paige ended Woodsome’s stint on the mound with the home team leading 6-1.

Canzellarini relieved Woodsome and generated the second out on a fly ball.

But consecutive walks forced in another run and a double by Matt Bagdasian scored more, followed by a single from Coleman that finished off the six-run rally, making it an 11-1 contest and ending the game.

