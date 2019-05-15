Bristol Eastern: Lacrosse finds it tough; girls tennis wins

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Eastern lacrosse squads were in action this week, trying to get to the pay window against some tough teams.

In girls lacrosse on Monday, May 6, the Lancers fell to Newington 13-3.

Leah Policarpio led the charge with two goals while Ciara Collins tallied the other to lead Eastern.

And then on Tuesday, May 7, Eastern fell to Windsor 18-4.

On the boys side, the Lancers fell to Rocky Hill on Monday, 15-6.

And then on Thursday, May 9, Eastern dropped a tough 10-2 decision to Middletown as Jeff Taillon scored twice for the Lancers.

The girls tennis team earned a “W” on Monday, downing Middletown 5-2 from Bristol.

It was the same score the following day as the Lancers defeated East Hartford, 5-2.

And on Wednesday, May 8, Eastern fell at Maloney 5-2.

The boys tennis team split the week, defeating Middletown on Monday 4-3 while falling to Wethersfield on Wednesday, 4-3.

And Eastern’s golf squad dropped a tough 230-221 decision to New Britain from the Stanley Golf course on Tuesday, May 7.

