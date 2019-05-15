Election: 3 more GOP candidates set to run for council

Republican candidates have stepped forward to seek seats in the first and third council seats.

Jeffrey Caggiano, a Board of Education commissioner and the chair of the Republican Town Committee, has announced intent to seek a seat in the first district.

Long-time business owner Kathy Faber, owner of Kathy Faber Designs, will join Caggiano in the Republican’s campaign for the first district

Cheryl Thibeault, a longtime member of the Board of Finance and Forestville Village Association, and a candidate for council in the 2017 race, announced her bid for the third district as well.

Caggiano is a lifelong Bristol resident, who has served on the Zoning Board as well as the school board. In a press release, Caggiano said he is running because “I support a ‘new generation of accountability in government.’ Government works best when there is open policy debate and elected officials put people before party to preserve the basic liberties that this nation was founded on.”

Faber, a business owner who graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School and Briarwood College and attended Central Connecticut State University, said she is running, according to a press release, because “I’m a strong advocate for less government spending, hence less taxation, and believe that taxpayers should be allowed to spend their hard-earned money the way they would like.”

Thibeault, the controller at Community Solutions, Inc. a non-profit focused on juvenile justice, child welfare, and criminal justice programs, has served on the Board of Finance, the Retirement Board, Mayor’s Committee for Energy Conservation, Memorial Boulevard Task Force, Fields Committee and the Building Committees for Firehouse No.4 and Greene-Hills School. A Republican press release said Thibeault is “committed to the welfare of her Bristol neighbors with a focus on responsible government, fiscal responsibility and giving a voice to the taxpayers.”

Hannah Lemek, and Gary Lukasiewicz have already announced their candidacies in the council’s second district. Dante Tagariello has announced his intention to challenge Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in the mayoral race.