Local wrestlers put talents to test at MAWW

Bristol’s scholastic wrestlers are continuing to excel on the spring circuit as a trio of grapplers from the Mum City recently put their talents to the test in the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association scholastic tournament series.

Bristol Eastern’s Mason Lishness and Treyvon Daniels, along with Bristol Central High School’s Will Hamilton, have wrestled here, there and everywhere, and have been very successful on the mats in MAWA action.

The group wrestled in the MAWA, East Region, which included events in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

“The MAWAs, as they are known to most wrestlers on the East Coast, begins with 32 local qualifier tournaments,” said Bristol Eastern coach Bryant Lishness. “If you make top four, you advance to one of four regional tournaments. If you take top four at your regional, you advance to the Eastern Nationals in Salisbury, Maryland.”

The Bristol contingent started its journey in a qualifying tournament at Killingly High School on March 17.

And the trio did extremely well, all advancing.

Lishness (110 pound, Advanced division) and Hamilton (105 pounds, Advanced) both won their qualifier while Daniels (135 pounds, Advanced) ended up taking second place.

And then over April 13-14, the group advanced to the East Regional Tournament from Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Two out of the three grapplers from the Mum City advanced on in the tournament and by the completion of the event, Hamilton and Lishness were able to move on.

Hamilton took third place, going 6-1 overall, while Lishness earned a second place nod – winning three of four matches.

The duo then qualified for the Eastern Nationals which was held on May 4-5 from the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

At the event, Hamilton went 1-2 and just missed out on earning a medal.

He dropped a heartbreaker, losing 1-0 in the blood round while Lishness went 2-0 on May 4.

With that undefeated finish, Lishness punched his ticket to the semifinals and guaranteed himself a spot among the top six and the coveted ‘MAWA All-American’ status.

On May 5, Lishness lost two decisions in the row and ended up battling for a medal in the fifth place match.

Lishness won the bout via a 6-3 decision and ended the tournament grappling against some of the best athletes from up and down the Eastern seaboard.

“The MAWAs are one of the oldest tournament series in the country,” said the Bristol Eastern coach.

