St. Paul: Falcons fend off opponents on several fronts

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

There was plenty of scholastic sports action that took place at St. Paul Catholic this past week as the Falcons were engaged on several fronts.

The St. Paul Catholic softball squad picked up a 14-4 win over Torrington on Monday, May 6 as Ava Hampton led the charge with two home runs.

Julia Sosnowski and McKenzie Gauthier combined for six hits as the Falcons won for the 11th straight time.

But St. Paul Catholic then lost two straight, falling to Wolcott by a 2-0 final on Tuesday, May 7 and then dropping a tough 4-2 decision to Naugatuck on the road on Wednesday, May 8.

On the baseball front, Ryan Parent nabbed two hits against Torrington as St. Paul Catholic earned an 8-2 victory on Monday – moving to 11-2 overall.

Dylan Gagnon won the game in relief as an eight-run sixth did-in the Raiders.

And the following day, the Falcons downed Wolcott 3-2.

Rembish and Gagnon got the job done on the mound.

The win went to Rembish while Gagnon earned the save.

And from the plate, Parent was at it again, this time blasting out a home run to pace the offense (12-2).

The contest was played at Wolcott High Schools due to poor field conditions at St. Paul Catholic.

On Wednesday, the Falcons defeated Naugatuck 9-3 from Muzzy Field but Wolcott got its revenge on Friday as the squad hung a 4-2 loss on St. Paul Catholic in 10 innings.

In tennis, the girls program downed Sacred Heart 5-2 from Waterbury on Monday.

And in the No. 1 singles challenge, it was the Falcons’ Ximena Varela-Marin defeating Ava Longo, 9-8, behind a 9-7 tie-breaker.

No. 3 Nicole Kempes down Sacred Heart’s Hannah Dombroski, 8-2, while in No. 1 doubles play, the combo of Grace Carabetta and Lydia Feng turned away Katie Brown and Najma Braddock, 8-5, as the Falcons swept all the action in doubles play.

In the No. 2 slot, Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta topped Ava Mullin and Janet Lliguizaca, 8-4, and finally, Alexis Wozdusiewcz and Violet Rodriguez were 8-2 victors over Alyssa Dyer and Megan Arias.

The Falcons improved to 10-4 over the winning performances.

On Wednesday, the tennis team swept Wilby, 7-0.

And then on Tuesday, the boys track team from St. Paul Catholic fell to both Kennedy (119-25) and Wolcott (89-41) while on the girls front, the Falcons dropped meets to the same two squads.

St. Paul Catholic lost to Wolcott (111-23) and Kennedy (78-40) but Kailyn Bielecki won the 400 in 1:04.2.

The Falcons’ boys lacrosse team hasn’t lost in during the month of May – moving to 10-3 with wins over Watertown (23-4, Monday), Holy Cross (23-0, Thursday), and Lewis Mills (16-10, Friday).

St. Paul Catholic improved to 10-3 overall by week’s end.

On the girls side, the Falcons have won nine straight matches with victories last week coming against Watertown on Monday, 11-9 and then defeated Housatonic Regional by an 8-6 final on Wednesday.

The girls golf squad dropped a tough meet to Amity (167-178) on Tuesday while beating both Middletown and Plainville – shooting a 171 on the afternoon, its best score of the spring to date.

And then on Friday, St. Paul Catholic downed South Windsor 188-205.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.