Track: Central boys track remains undefeated

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

Two important accomplishments came the way of the Bristol Central boys track and field team on Tuesday, May 7.

First, the Rams remained undefeated on the campaign with a 127-22 win over Maloney from Bristol.

And two, the squad beat the rain to get the meet in and came away with several first place tallies along the way.

But not any less important, the Rams are 5-0 with the Bristol program certainly running on all cylinders during the month of May.

All three relay teams were victorious at the meet against the Spartans.

Bristol Central’s 4×800 meter relay team of Pacifico Flores, Devin Flores, Austin Freve, and Jose Ramirez won in 8:43.06 while the 4×400, squad of Jose Ramirez, Ramon Ambert, Wilmer, Rivera-Ortiz, and David Bowes took top billing with a finish of 3:41.8.

And then in the 4×100 meter relay, Jose Navedo, Ramon Ambert, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and David Bowes were the victors in 45.39 seconds.

Navedo, once again, swept the hurdles – taking both the 110 and 300 events.

He won the 110 in 16.95 seconds while earning first place in the 300 – taking the race in 43.05 seconds.

Bowes was the winner in both the 100 and 200 meter challenges.

He nabbed the 100 in 12.1 seconds while finishing on top in the 200 with a time of 23.84.

Mark Petrosky took wins in both the mile and two mile events.

Petrosky zipped around the 1600 in 4:47.18 while his 3200 time was a sterling 10:29.7.

Ramirez won the 400 meters (51.53 seconds) and Freve took top billing in the 800 (2:09).

In the field, Hunter Peterson took all three jumping events.

Peterson ended up making a leap of five feet, six inches in the high jump, made a jump of 20 feet, four-and-a-half inches in the long jump while hitting a mark of 41 feet, four inches in the triple.

The pole vault had Central’s Luke Schilling pop over the beam at 11 feet, six inches while Jakob Salinas won the javelin with a toss of 148 feet, two inches.

Maloney’s Elijah Stevenson made two first place finishes on the afternoon in the field.

He threw the discus 107 feet to win the event while chucking the shot put 37 feet, three inches.

