Bristol hosts TRIAD conference

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The West Central TRIAD group hosted a conference on Thursday, May 2, at the Bristol Senior Center, in order to share information between businesses and organizations on how senior community members can “Take Care of Yourself.”

Founded in 2011, WCCT TRIAD is a community-based collaboration that “strives to strengthen community partnerships between older citizens, law enforcement, and community organizations.” They work year-round to address critical issues facing older adults in the community, and help to improve the health and safety of older adults in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, and Plymouth.

Organizations such as Clear Captions, Arden Courts, Companions and Homemakers, Juniper Homecare, Atria Senior Living, The Next Street Driver Rehab, Hartford Healthcare, The Pines, Arbor Rose at Jerome Home, Shady Oaks, Connecticut in-home Care, Saporito Chiropractic, Wheeler Clinic, Advanced Home Healthcare Agency, Bristol Hospital, Bristol Housing Authority, Pick Me Up LLC, Caregiver Homes from Senior-link, Anthem Blue Cross, and Anthology of Farmington, participated in the conference.

“I feel like it’s a good opportunity to be part of an organization that is presenting information that is valuable to seniors, and also be with our peers as well in the industry and really be a good representation of that,” said Maria Klemyk, marketing director for Arden Courts of Farmington.

The WCCT TRIAD meets at the office of the United Way of West Central Connecticut, 440 North Main St., Bristol.

To learn more, contact Nancy Micloskey, (860) 582-9559 ext. 402, or visit www.uwwestcentralct.org/west-central-ct-triad-program.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.