Central relay team takes crown at Hartford Invite

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

EAST HARTFORD – The Bristol Central boys and girls track & field squads took part of the Greater Hartford Invitational from East Hartford High School on Saturday, May 11 and one of the relay teams earned championship status.

In boy’s action, the 4×800 meter relay team of Devin Flores, Pacifico Flores, Austin Freve, and Jose Ramirez won the event in 8:04.18 to lead the charge.

In the 4×100 meter relay challenge, the foursome of Jose Navedo, Ramon Ambert, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, and David Bowes finished in fifth place (45.08 seconds).

The 110 hurdles saw Jose Navedo make a third place finish in 15.90 seconds while the 400 meter duo of Adam Jones (3rd, 51.68 seconds) and Ramon Ambert (4th, 51.82 seconds) did well in the quarter mile challenge.

Fifth place tallies were all scored by Mark Petrosky (1600 meters, 4:29.40), Nate DeAngelo (3200 meters, 9:56.80), and Jakob Salinas (javelin, 144′, 9″).

Hunter Peterson was the runner up in the long jump with a leap of 21′ 1″ while nabbing ninth in the triple jump at 40′, 4″.

The Central squad also had two teams in the distance medley relay event.

The team of Mark Petrosky, Ramon Ambert, Jose Ramirez, and Devin Flores took third in 10:41.52 while the grouping of Pacifico Flores, David Bowes, Austin Freve, and Nate DeAngelo was one place behind in fourth, finishing in 10:47.52.

On the girls side of the invitational, Gabriella Calfe from Central was seventh in the 400 meters (1:03.29) while Abigail Calfe nabbed seventh in the triple jump (32 feet, 10.25 inches).

Kaiya Alexander was eighth in the shot put (33′, 7″) while the grouping of Christine Attle, Emma Stone, Sofia Veronesi, and Gabriella Calfe earned fifth place in the 4×400 meter relay (4:21.02).

Greater Hartford Track & Field Invite – Saturday, May 11

from East Hartford high school

Bristol public schools – Top 10 performers (Boys)

4×800 meter relay – Champion – 8:04.18

Devin Flores, Pacifico Flores, Austin Freve, Jose Ramirez

4×100 meter relay – 5th – 45.08

Jose Navedo, Ramon Ambert, Wilmer Rivera-Ortiz, David Bowes

400 meters

3rd – Adam Jones – 51.68

4th – Ramon Ambert – 51.82

1600 meters

5th – Mark Petrosky – 4:29.40

3200 meters

5th – Nate DeAngelo – 9:56.80

10th – Pacifico Flores – 10:13.26

110 Hurdles

3rd – Jose Navedo – 15.90

Javelin

5th – Jakob Salinas – 144-09

High Jump

7th – Hunter Peterson – 5-10

Pole Vault

10th – Luke Schilling – 11-0

Long Jump

2nd – Hunter Peterson – 21-1

Triple Jump

9th – Hunter Peterson – 40-04

Distance Medley Relay

3rd – 10:41.52 – Mark Petrosky, Ramon Ambert, Jose Ramirez, Devin Flores

4th – 10:47.66 – Pacifico Flores, David Bowes, Austin Freve, Nate DeAngelo

Greater Hartford Track & Field Invite – Saturday, May 11

from East Hartford high school

Bristol public schools – Top 10 performers (Girls)

400 meters

7th – Gabriella Calfe – 1:03.29

4×400 relay – 5th – 4:21.02

Christine Attle, Emma Stone, Sofia Veronesi, Gabriella Calfe

Triple jump

7th – Abigail Calfe – 32-10.25

Shot put

8th – Kaiya Alexander – 33-07.00