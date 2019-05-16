Chamber salutes small businesses

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce hosted the 2019 Small Business Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday, May 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

Chamber president Cindy Bombard, said this event is one of her favorites hosted by the Chamber because it’s “homegrown.”

The chamber recognized Jerry Rafaniello, an independent insurance agent representing Aflac, who celebrated his 15th anniversary with the company in 2018. Rafaniello services 40 accounts out of his Bristol-based office, representing companies in the industries of healthcare, manufacturing, retail, service, real estate, insurance, accounting, and advertising.

The Maple End Package Store, owned by Marvin and Lorraine Friedman, was founded in 1945. It has been in business for more than 74 years. The award was accepted by Lorraine’s sister, Bobbie Chizinski.

Computer Development Systems, founded by Rick and Rose Parenti, now operated by Rose Parenti and her son Anthony, began in 1981. The company is located at 132 Riverside Ave., Bristol. This year, Computer Development Systems will celebrate 38 years of business in the City of Bristol.

Dr. Victoria Rose Biondi of Briar Rose Network. Dr. Biondi started the Central Connecticut Obstetricians and Gynecologists (CCOG) in 1978. She was also a co-founder, and sits on the boards of Women’s Health Connecticut and Physicians for Women’s Health. In 2007, she founded Briar Rose Networks, Center for Aesthetics and Wellness, which melds the traditional medical care of patients with stress reduction, weight control, and body appearance for optimum wellbeing.

Bristol-Towpath BNI (Business Network International), a networking organization, was chartered in May of 2006, with Martin Tobey serving as the first president. Sandy Morino, the current president, accepted the award on behalf of BNI and the many organizations that are represented by the group.

Comments? Email tmurchison@BristolObserver.com.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI