City signs contract to bring fuel cell to sewage plant

The City of Bristol and Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc., entered into a 20 year agreement in April, to establish a fuel cell for the Water Pollution Control Facility.

A fuel cell, according to officials, is an electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel and oxygen to produce electricity, heat, and water.

According to a release, Doosan fuel cells are a non-combustible distributed energy resource making for a quiet and reliable source of power. Doosan Fuel Cell systems enrich and revitalize communities by reducing greenhouse gases, lowering air emissions, and saving water, all with scarcely more noise than keystrokes on a piano.

“We are very excited to work with the City of Bristol to help them reach their renewable energy goals and cut costs using a Doosan Fuel Cell,” said Michael Coskun, general manager of sales and business development, Doosan Fuel Cell America in the press release. “The City of Bristol is taking control of their energy future producing cheaper, cleaner, more efficient power with our fuel cell.”

The new fuel cell is expected to be operational by late fall of 2019 with cost savings beginning within the year.

Sean Hennessey, division director at the WPC plant, said that the cost benefit over the term of the contract is anticipated to be $900,975. He said, “The supply is sufficient to effectively cover the full operation replacing the use of electricity supplied from the electric grid while reducing carbon footprint.”