Council designates Bristol as ‘Recovery Friendly Community’

During the April meeting of City Council, a city press release said the panels unanimously voted to establish the city as a “Recovery Friendly Community.”

The Connecticut Alcohol and Drug Policy Council recognizes communities which are “interested in supporting residents who are in recovery from substance abuse disorders as being recovery friendly.

A city press release said this designation allows the city to compete for a community mini grant of up to $5,000 under the Connecticut State Opioid Response Initiative. This program is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“This is a project that the city’s Opioid Task Force has been reviewing for a few months,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, reported the press release.

In order to be designated as “recovery friendly,” according to the state ADPC, a community must: raise awareness of substance use conditions; promote health and recovery by reducing stigma and discrimination; and build or improve the environmental factors necessary for “recoverees” to flourish.

Those interested in learning more about the Recovery Friendly Community initiative can call the Youth and Community Services Department, (860) 314-4690, or the mayor’s officer, (860) 584-6250.