FCG gymnasts compete in Bristol event

Bristol Future Champions Gymnastics hosted the 2019 CT AAU District Championship Meet in the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center’s Fiondella Field House recently. Over 430 gymnasts and their families visited Bristol coming from 14 youth gymnastics facilities across the state.

Bristol FCG’s Xcel Bronze team placed fourth; Silver placed fourth; Gold placed first; and Platinum team placed second.

Many FCG gymnasts came in first place in their division including All Around district champions Megan Davis, Allysen Mckenna, Brooke Nadeau-Oddo, Peyton Parker, Katie Kertesz. Vault district champions include Megan Davis, Mackenzie Stemm, Gabby Naranjo, Tyjah Jones and Deniz Jones. Uneven Bar district champions include Megan Davis, Allysen Mckenna, Brooke Nadeau-Oddo, Samantha Vangorder and Katie Kertesz. Balance Beam district champions include Megan Davis, Arianna Caron, Peyton Parker and Katie Kertesz. Floor district champions include Megan Davis, Natalie Bilodeau, Katie Kertesz, and Tyjah Jones.