Letter: Invitation to kindergarten parent orientation

To the editor:

On May 29, the Bristol Board of Education and the School Readiness Council will be sponsoring One Night, One Purpose – Kindergarten Parent Orientation at all the elementary and K-8 schools from 6 to 7 p.m.

This is the first time kindergarten parent orientation will be held district-wide at the same time. We encourage families to register their in-coming kindergarten students before the event at Central Registration, which is located at 129 Church St., Room12. The phone number is (860)584-7033. The office is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

The event will give parents needed information about kindergarten and their home school. The school nurses will be present to answer any questions regarding health information requirements.

We look forward to meeting in-coming kindergarten parents and their children that evening.

Hope to see everyone there.

Mary-Alice Petrucelli-Timek

School Readiness Grant Manager

Bristol