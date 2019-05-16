Obituary: Catherine L. (Lynch) Harlow, 85

Catherine L. (Lynch) Harlow, 85, of Bristol, wife of Elliott Harlow, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Catherine was born on September 28, 1933 in Simsbury and was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Carter) Lynch.

Catherine raised her children as a stay at home mom and then was a housekeeper for 25 years. She enjoyed country music, especially Willie Nelson and was a baseball fan, rooting for the Boston Red Sox. She loved her family dearly and will be terribly missed.

In addition to her beloved husband of over 25 years, Catherine is survived by her three sons: David Harlow, Michael Harlow, Richard Harlow and his wife Carol, all of Bristol; two daughters: Catherine Gale and her husband Leonard of Plainville, Deborah Couture and her husband Armand Jr. of Bristol; two sisters: Dorothy Fioretti of Avon, Margaret Furney of California; six grandchildren: Chad Couture, Tatum Seeger, Shane Harlow, Samantha Gavin-Gale, James Harlow, Jennifer Harlow; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers: James and Andy Lynch; her sister: Mary Joe Murphy; and her two brothers-in-law: Lawrence Fioretti, Tom Furney.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, or The American Veterans Association, CT Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Attn: T. Marzik, Community Outreach.

