Obituary: Raymond (Ray) A. Kalinoski, 90

On Thursday May 9th, 2019, Raymond (Ray) A. Kalinoski, 90, of Tariffville CT, former Terryville resident, passed away peacefully at home with his two loving daughters by his side. He was born on June 27th, in his family home, Terryville CT. As a young man, he worked in the Eagle Lock Company in town, until he was called upon to serve his country in the Army. He served proudly, visiting many states and countries, including his service in the Korean War.

After the war Ray worked for Bristol Brass Company for over 20 years, Century Brass in Waterbury CT and retired from Harry S Fisher school in Terryville. He also served as a volunteer Fireman in town, for over 20 years. Ray had a true love for life and it showed in his infectious smile, sparkly blue eyes and his tireless love for his family. He would be the first person to volunteer to help, when a need arose. He loved his neighbors like family and any acquaintances, soon became friends. Ray’s love for life came from his strong belief in God. Ray was a parishioner of St. Casimir’s church in Terryville CT, where he served as an altar boy and usher. He and his wife Jennie, of 53 years were married in St. Thomas Church, Thomaston CT in 1962. They made their home back in Terryville for over 50 years. Ray and Jennie went to live with their eldest daughter Christine, to enjoy their later years with their youngest daughter Manda and her family close by. Ray is predeceased by his wife Jennie, his sister Irene and brother in law, Michael Sulkazi. His sister’s Stella Bainer, Helen Cromack, and brother John Kalinoski. He leaves behind his daughter Christine Kalinoski, of Tariffville CT with whom he lived along with his loving cat, “Kitty”. He also leaves behind his youngest daughter Manda and her husband, Chris Dingley of North Granby CT and his beloved grandchildren, Grant and Maeve, who he loved and enjoyed more than a good cup of coffee! In addition he leaves a sister in law, Bernice Massart of RI, and brother in law, Edward Pechalonis of VT and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Tuesday May 14th from 10am -11am, at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville CT, followed directly by a funeral mass at St. Casimir Church in Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Terryville Fire Dept. or St. Casimir Church. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the caregivers from Nurse Next Door and Season’s Hospice of CT. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com