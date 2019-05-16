Orphan Grain Train sends donations to Ghana

The Orphan Grain Train’s New England Branch, located in Terryville, on May 3, loaded a 40-foot container of needed items for Ghana, West Africa.

On the shipment were over 1,100 boxes or pieces such as women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing and shoes, as well as blankets, quilts, hygiene kits, and diapers. Also included were: hospital beds, canes, wheelchairs, walkers, medical supplies, sewing machines and supplies, and bicycles. The shipment had an estimated weight of almost 18,000 pounds. The load will be received by a mission in Ghana for distribution to those in need.

The effort is an Outreach Ministry of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. The nonprofit is supported locally by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Bristol, and St. John Lutheran Church in Waterbury, and is open to all who want to help others.

All items were donated by individuals or organizations, and all funds used to support these efforts are donated as well, as is the time of the volunteers.

For more information, call Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at (860)582-0723 or visit OGT.org.