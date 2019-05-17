Obituary: Glenna (Fletcher) Krampitz, 95

Glenna (Fletcher) Krampitz, 95, of Terryville, wife of the late Frederick H. Krampitz, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Glenna was born on July 9, 1923 in Shapleigh, Maine and was the daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Flanders) Fletcher.

Glenna lived in Terryville for over 50 years. She married the love of her life, Frederick, on July 4, 1947 and retired from Allstate Insurance Company. Glenna enjoyed bowling.

Glenna is survived by her son: Wayne Krampitz and his wife Tahirih Anne of Terryville; one sister: Rosetta Ducharme of Maine; one nephew: Clifford Ducharme; and several nieces. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers: George and Byron Fletcher; and her two sisters: Althea Hasty, Katherine Fisk.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main Street, Terryville at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol between the hours of 5 PM and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O.Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Please visit Glenna’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.