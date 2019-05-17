Obituary: Theresa Gentile Burgeson, 93

Theresa Gentile Burgeson, a life-long resident of Bristol, died peacefully May 13. She was 93.

Terry was born on Jan. 2, 1926, to Fred and Mary (Mikosky)Gentile. She was graduated with honors from Bristol High School in 1944 and she worked at the New Departure plant while still in high school during World War II in the clerical pool.

She married Oscar Burgeson, who survives her, on June 5, 1948. While they raised their young children, Terry worked as a receptionist at the office of pediatricians Dr. Arnold H. Becker and Dr. Herbert L. Glass on Main Street. Later she was a secretary at United Aircraft in Farmington during the era of the Apollo Program and then at The Stanley Works in New Britain in its marketing department.

Those who know her will miss her keen eye, quick wit and wisdom. Terry was a wonderful mother and grandmother, a voracious reader who caught every typo on the page, an excellent cook known for her cakes and pies, and an expert knitter. After retirement she began creating beautiful hand-stitched quilts and traveled with Oscar throughout Europe and the United States. She enjoyed her many summers on Cape Cod.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Beth Burgeson (Thom Serrani) of Ludlow, Vt., and a son, John Burgeson (Marilyn), of Stratford, as well as a grandchild, Benjamin Burgeson of Stamford, and several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Irene Gentile McGuigan, and her brother, Fred Gentile.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pines of Bristol for all of their caring help and support.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT is in charge of the arrangements.

