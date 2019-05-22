Baseball: Eastern shut-out by non-conference foes NFA

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NORWICH – Finishing its season with seven consecutive road games, the Bristol Eastern baseball team needed two wins over its final three games to qualify for state tournament play.

And against non-conference foe Norwich Free Academy on Wednesday, May 15, the Lancers dropped a tough 3-0 decision in a game played at Dodd Stadium in Norwich.

Eastern fell to 6-12 over the losing effort while NFA improved to 10-8.

Both squads had excellent pitching as NFA’s Brian Miskiewicz and Eastern’s Trevor Mays both threw complete game efforts.

Miskiewicz gave up just three singles to go along with five strikeouts and no walks in the game and Mays pitched very well in defeat as he allowed just seven hits, struck out four and also did not allow a walk over a solid 71-pitch effort.

Offensively for the Lancers, Nathan Ouellette led off the second inning with a single to right center and Matt D’Amato and Ouellette both had base hits with one out gone in the seventh.

But the rest of the Eastern offense was stuck in neutral for most of the contest.

NFA scooped up an unearned run in the first inning, getting a single while two infield errors eventually led to a score, making it 1-0.

The Wildcats then added a run in the fourth as singles by Daniel Eggler and Jaisyn Bulkley opened the inning.

Austin Drabinski then attempted to sacrifice bunt but instead, popped a base hit over the head of the charging first baseman – James Dauphinee – for a single that loaded the bases up with no outs.

And Eggler scored on a 6-4-3 double play groundout to make it a 2-0 game and the final NFA run came in the fifth on doubles by Riley Burke and Vinny Gualtieri – eventually leading to a 3-0 score and the victory.

