Softball: Eastern walk-off squelches St. Paul

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern softball team had a walk-off against St. Paul Catholic on Tuesday, May 14 and in the entertaining non-conference battle, it took game-winning heroics by Alyssa Hackling to secure the victory from the softball field on King Street.

In the bottom of the seventh, in a 3-3 stalemate, Eastern’s Paige McLaughlin (4-for-4) was on base when pitcher Erin Girard laid down a sacrifice to advance the runner into scoring position.

Alison Tellier was intentionally walked and from there, Hackling’s RBI single up the middle proved to be the game-winning tally as the Lancers seized a 4-3 win.

Hackling was 2-for-4 and also had the game-tying RBI to make it a 3-3 game through five innings of play.

Also for Eastern, Zoe Lowe returned from injury with two hits while Grace D’Amato added a hit as well.

Girard scooped up eight strikeouts for the win while right fielder Riley Giblin made one heck of a catch to rob a batter of a hit as the Lancers brought the defense to the game.

St. Paul Catholic’s Katrina Roy led the Falcons’ offense with three hits while Caleigh Mcdougall smacked out two of the squad’s eight total hits.

The loss dropped the Falcons to 14-4 overall.

But the Lancers didn’t fare as well against Windsor, falling to the squad 4-2 on Thursday, May 16 on the road.

Girard absorbed a tough loss in a game the Lancers were leading 2-1 through four-and-a-half innings.

The Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to capture a 4-2 lead, good enough for the win.

Lauren Aparo smashed out another home run to lead the offense.

Riley Giblin and Aparo put together a couple assists that led to McLaughlin – behind the plate –tagging out a runner at the dish as Windsor was robbed of an additional run.

In the end, the two-run deficit was simply too much to overcome as the Lancers dropped a tough CCC interdivisional game.

And then against Plainville on Friday, May 20, Eastern (14-5 overall, 6-1 CCC South) won the CCC South, Patriot division title as the squad downed Plainville, 9-3, from the turf field at Plainville High School.

Giblin was a slick 4-for-4, Taylor Keegan went 3-of-4 and Lowe added two hits.

McLaughlin also chipped in with a multiple hit afternoon to lead the Lancers.

On the mound, the combination of Girard and Tellier zipped up eight total strikeouts and did not yield an earned run – helping their squad sweep the season series with one game left to play against Bristol Central the following Monday.

