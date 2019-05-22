St. Paul round-up: Can’t keep Falcon softball down for long

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The St. Paul Catholic softball squad never stays down for long and after dropping a hard-fought 4-3 loss against Bristol Eastern on Tuesday, May 16, the Falcons knocked off Farmington, 6-5, in a 10-inning showdown from Bristol.

In the end, Rebecca Nerbonne smacked a game-winning double to lead the Falcons to the victory.

And the team responded again on Thursday, May 16 with a 7-0 triumph over Watertown to finish the regular season at an outstanding 16-4.

Jessica Persechino threw a five-hit shutout that included seven strikeouts.

Janessa Gonzalez had a three hit game as St. Paul Catholic won again as the postseason loomed right around the corner.

St. Paul Catholic baseball defeated Ansonia 13-1 on Wednesday, May 15 but a day later, the Falcons fell at St. Joseph 13-3 to drop to 14-5 on the campaign.

On the golf front, the boys squad – getting about a two-week layoff – defeated Watertown 167-192 from Chippanee Golf Club.

At that event, the duo of Mike Dolce and Ryan Salius each carded a 39 to lead the Falcons.

And then the locals defeated Wolcott on Wednesday, 162-207 from the Farmingbury Country Club.

The St. Paul Catholic top-4 at the event included medalist Mike Dolce (35), Ryan Salius (39), Chris Millerick (42), and Jeremy Rinaldi (46).

The boys lacrosse team from St. Paul Catholic continued to pile up the wins as the outfit defeated Granby Memorial 16-10 on the road on Thursday, May 16.

It was the sixth straight win for the program and 11th overall for the Falcons (11-3).

In girls lacrosse, the Falcons just nipped Northwest Catholic 6-5 on Wednesday and then defeated Bristol Eastern 18-6 on Friday, May 17 – moving to 13-2 overall off the power of 13 consecutive wins.

The tennis team fell in the semifinal round of the NVL tournament – dropping its contest against Naugatuck 5-2.

Ximena Varela-Marin won at No. 1 singles as she defeated Sabrah Cegielski, 8-1, while in No. 2 doubles, the tag-team of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta won over Natalie Paradise and Abby Lariccia, 8-4.

The Falcons earned their way into the semifinals by defeating Woodland, 5-2, back on May 14.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.