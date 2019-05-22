Track: Central track zips past Eastern

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

For the 14th straight scholastic season, the boys Bristol Central track and field team was able to top rival Bristol Eastern.

The Rams wrangled up a 110-40 victory to remain undefeated on the campaign while the girls, also taking on Eastern that day, were just a bit off that tally – winning its meet over the Lancers by a 108-42 final on Tuesday, May 14 from Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern high school.

While each outfit from Central was able to tally several first-place victories, there was another record breaking performance by a member from the boy’s squad.

After recently establishing the record in the 400 meter event, Jose Ramirez did it again.

Ramirez easily won his quarter mile race as he bested his school record time, finishing up this go around in 49.74 seconds and posting another brilliant finish for the Rams.

These performances are coming as the Central Connecticut Conference championship meets and state events are just around the corner.

In fact, the CCC conference meet took place on Tuesday, May 21 from Middletown High School as both the boys and girls teams from Central and Eastern were in action.

On Saturday, May 25, the CCC Froshmore Championship takes place from the track at Southington High School while the Class L championships commence from Southington on Tuesday, May 28.

And the athletes who qualify for the State Open event will compete at the meet on Monday, June 3 from Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

