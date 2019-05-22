Twilight League baseball: Knights get 3rd place honors in pre-season poll

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

In the recent 2019 Connecticut Twilight League baseball preseason coaches’ poll, the Chicago Sam’s Orioles were voted the top ranked squad, earning 90 points overall.

The Orioles won the CTL title two years ago while the former Brickhouse Indians – now under new sponsor Barile Realty – are the defending 2018 CTL champs and took second place in the poll with 86 points.

And the locals, the Bristol Knights, earned the third place with 82 votes as the defending Central Division champs once again rank among the top three squads in the league.

Bristol finished the 2018 regular season at 18-7-1, scoring 37 points, and was the second ranked squad in the CTL playoffs last year.

The Knights, earning a first round bye, went 1-2 in tournament play and will look to improve that effort this season bringing most of its 2018 roster back outside of the group who started the Southington Shock franchise.

The voting in the preseason poll was based on 10 points for a first place vote and one point for a 10th place vote.

After the top three teams in the poll, the voting trailed off with Elmer’s Angels coming in fourth at 59 points.

Also in the poll, the Glastonbury Pirates (5th, 57 points), the Fat Orange Cat Brewers (6th, 50 points) who are a combination of the L.P. Expos and East Hampton Royals, finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Tied for seventh with 41 points apiece was the expansion Southington Aftershock and the Willibrew Ridges.

Rounding out the poll were the Wethersfield Dodgers (9th, 30 points) and Singing Surgeons (10th, 14 points).

The poll was voted on by all the coaches present at the final CTL coaches meeting on Monday, May 6.

There might have been a little bad math in the original poll tally because a recount was performed and it was determined the Sam’s Orioles was the clear favorite to win the 2019 MTL championship.

NOTES…In the first games of the season, the Willibrew Ridges ruined the debut of the Southington Aftershock – winning the contest 5-0 in a contest played at Rec Park in Willimantic – while the Wethersfield Dodgers soundly defeated the Singing Surgeons, 15-2, on Wednesday, May 15.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Michael Letendre, email him at MLetendre@BristolObserver.com.