American Legion prepping for new season

The Bristol American Legion Baseball program is preparing for the upcoming 91st season and tryouts are right around the corner.

A new tryout procedure has been implemented by the national organization and all candidates must first register by using the ctlegionbball.com website and fill out the form 2 document for both new and returning players.

The deadline for registration is May 23.

Tryouts will begin on Sunday, May 26-27, at 11 a.m. from Clem J. Roy field on the campus of Bristol Eastern high school.

Practices on weekdays commence at 5 p.m.

All candidates must have completed their high school season before trying out for the team.

Any questions should be directed to Bristol head coach Jerry LaPenta by phone (860) 995-6296.

The new league format for Zone 1 will include Southington, Hartford, Berlin, Newington and West Hartford this year.

Torrington will be moved to another league while the Zone 1, Southern Division includes Bristol, Avon, Winsted, Simsbury and Plainville, which absorbed Unionville as well.

Wolcott recently shut its program down.

The Bristol senior team qualified for the state tournament last year and is hoping to make a run at the league and state titles this year.

The Bristol junior team won both the Connecticut and New England championship last season, hoping for continued success in 2019.