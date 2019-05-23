Chamber reports poor response rate to legislative survey

Due to a lack of response to a survey about several legislative issues, the chamber has scuttled an announcement of the results.

In an email to members, the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce’s Legislative Action Committee was not going to make a public announcement regarding the electronic surve conducted in April.

The survey had been sent to the chamber’s 1,600 members, said the email. However, only 84 surveys, a response rate of 5.25 percent, were filled out.

“We would have preferred a response rate in the 20 to 25 percent range (320-400) to get a true measure of the feelings of our membership,” said the email. “That said, we feel it is important to share the results with the Board of Directors and our Membership.”