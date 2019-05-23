Changes instituted at transfer station

The Department of Public Works has initiated multiple changes that will affect residential permit holders to the transfer station on Lake Avenue, beginning on July 1.

Current and new residential transfer station customers are required to maintain a minimum account balance of $25.00 in order to utilize the transfer station.

Some customers who have higher threshold requirements due to previous non-payment issues are required to maintain a minimum account balance of $50 in order to utilize the transfer station.

All pay as you throw debit/credit card and electronic check payments (ACH) will be subject to service fees between $2 and $4 per transaction. This fee applies to online credit/debit card and ACH payments and in office debit/credit card payments.

Effective Aug. 1, only the first 100 pounds per day will be free. Therefore, if you have multiple visits to the transfer station, payment for total weight will be required.

Contact the Department of Public Works at (860)584-6125 if you have questions or need additional assistance to update your accounts.