Community Conversation planned for May 30

Bristol Public Schools announced that it will be hosting a second Community Conversation on Equity, Inclusiveness and Excellence. It will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Bristol Central High School cafeteria, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol.

Kerry Lord, from the Connecticut Center for School Change, will once again facilitate conversations between the community and Board of Education staff members, according to school officials.

Those hoping to participate must RSVP no later than Tuesday, May 28, by contacting Susan Everett, susaneverett@bristolk12.org.

This event was made possible with funding from the Tom & Melanie Barnes Family Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation, the Barnes Group Foundation/Money in Motion Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation, ESSA Title IV Student Support and Academic Enrichment, and the City of Bristol’s Office of the Mayor.