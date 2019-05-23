Council distributes Youth Recognition Awards

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

During the May 14 meeting of the City Council, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and the Bristol Youth Commission presented Youth Recognition Awards to four Bristol high school students and two school organizations to honor exceptional volunteer service.

Juan Calderon logged over 158 volunteer hours in the past year. He is serves as a youth member of the B.E.S.T-4- Bristol Coalition, where he has helped organize substance abuse prevention education events, created a public service announcement, and volunteered at health fairs to educate the community about substance abuse prevention.

Ashlynn Jefferson has volunteered over 214 hours in the past year. Nearly 50 of those hours were spent organizing and working at a craft fair that raised $2,350. Those funds were used to support the Bristol Eastern Unified Sports program, as well as the Possibility Theater program, a Unified Theater program.

Naduischa Valdes has logged over 97 volunteer hours, spent volunteering at the Bristol Housing Authority and the Bristol Boys and Girls Club. She has dedicated time between both the Cambridge Park and West Street locations, and volunteers at least two hours per day, Monday through Friday.

Julia Nelson has completed over 78 hours of volunteer hours. She serves as president of the Bristol Central High School InterAct Club, and hosts homeless families through the “Family Promise,” program with her church, United Church of Christ. Nelson participates by making dinner for the families, helps with childcare, and shows support to those that she and her family take into their home.

The South Side Community Club and the Kids in the Middle program also will be honored, but at separate occasions.

The South Side Community Club will be honored on Friday, June 7 at South Side School, 21 Tuttle Rd., at 9:30 a.m.

The Kids in the Middle program will be recognized on Wednesday, June 5 during the 7 p.m., Board of Education meeting held at the Board of Education building, 129 Church St., Bristol.

