Obituaries: Douglas Owen Curtis

Douglas Owen Curtis, 72, of Terryville, husband of Carol (Grodecki) Curtis passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Douglas was born November 14, 1946 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Gordon and Lucy (Hadsell) Curtis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the American Red Cross of Farmington. Doug loved painting, carving and cars, especially Studebakers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Robert Wilcox of Terryville: his sister, Elizabeth Curtis of Unionville; his beloved nieces, Holly, Brenda, and Nicole; his goddaughter, Melissa and several grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He also leaves his grand dog, Sacha and kitty Calla Lilly. He was pre-deceased by a special aunt, Ruth Curtis.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday from 5 to 8PM with a military service to follow.

A special thanks to the CNA’s who helped care for him and a special thank you to Betty Armington a close friend and caregiver.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 191 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com