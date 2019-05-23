Obituary: Alice M. Langer, 83

Alice M. Langer, 83, of Bristol, formerly of Terryville, passed away Monday May 20, 2019 at The Pines at Bristol.

Alice was born January 23, 1936 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Joseph Langer and Doris Vanoni. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Wallace Barnes of Bristol. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Alice was a lifelong UCONN and Yankees fan, a proud grandmother and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Donna Langer of Burlington; her grandchildren, Thomas and Emma Langer; her step brothers, John Langer, Francis Langer, James Langer, Joseph Langer, Paul Langer; her step sisters, Patrice Benoit, Mary Lucille Blake, Cynthia Pons and Nellie Jo LaPonte; her special cousin, Carol Kohl and close family friends, Tom & Nancy. She was predeceased by a special cousin, Arlene Bishop.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:00AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Thursday from 6 – 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com