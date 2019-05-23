Obituary: Edythe H. Roberts, 86

Edythe H. Roberts, 86, of Bristol, widow of Noel Roberts, died on Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Countryside Manor. Edythe was born on December 27, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY and was a daughter of the late Harry and Lily (Wolfe) Glaubman. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY graduating from Rasmus High School. She lived mostly in Brooklyn before she and Noel moved to Tamarac, FL. She lived in Tamarac for 35 years until coming to Bristol in 2018. Edythe is survived by two daughters: Shari Roberts of Bristol, and Andrea Roberts of Quincy, MA; a sister: Marilyn Curtiss of Deerfield, FL; two grandsons: Nicholas and Tyler Roberts; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at 10 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with Rabbi Alana Wasserman officiating. Burial will be later in Maimonides Cemetery, Elmont, NY. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Edythe’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

