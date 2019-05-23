Obituary: Frederick Cartona, 96

Frederick Cartona, 96, of Terryville, husband of the late Irene (Grochowski) Cartona passed away peacefully at his home on Friday May 17, 2019, after a long illness.

Fred was born Sept. 12, 1922 in Wolcott, CT, son of the late Charles and Paranka (Rozik) Cartona.

Fred graduated from Leavenworth High School in Waterbury in 1940. As a young man he worked as a tool and dye maker in Waterbury. He served in the Army/Air Force from September 1945 – March 1947 as a pilot, then instructor.

In June of 1949, Fred married the love of his life, Irene. They settled in Terryville and raised their family there.

Fred attended the University of Connecticut in Storrs and graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science School of Engineering degree. Fred worked at Pratt & Whitney as a mechanical engineer until his retirement. He traveled extensively for work to Europe, Scandinavia and India. He always brought back treasures for his family. After his retirement, Fred was able to travel to Europe and Great Britain with Irene on a grand tour.

Fred built a vacation home on Cape Cod in 1983 and enjoyed it for many years with Irene. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren still enjoy spending time at his Cape Cod home.

Fred was an outdoor man. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and walking on the beach and in the woods. He also tried his hand in winemaking with his Terryville buddies.

Although his illness robbed him of so much in his declining years, it could not touch the “core” of him. Fred remained kind, loving and grateful, with a witty sense of humor until his final days.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Cartona and his wife Betsy of Harwinton, and his daughters Janet Jakoboski and her husband Donald of Tolland, and Susan Walker and her husband Derek of Bridgewater; his sister Mary Cartona of Terryville; his grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Kristen, Julie, Derek, and Dana; and his great grandchildren Payten, Grayson, and Noah.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maxwell, his devoted caregiver for the last four years.

Visitation for friends and relatives will be held at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday from 9-11 AM followed by a Funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, Alzheimer’s Association or Bristol Hospital Hospice. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com